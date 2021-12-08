GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new members to the team on Wednesday, a K9 Deputy Oakley and his handler,Deputy Jamie Joseph.

The pair were honored at a graduation ceremony Wednesday morning after graduating from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 Training Academy, which is assisted by instructors from the Southwest Regional K9 Training Group. The Sheriff’s Office said the team is certified in the State of Ohio for drug detection, article search and non-apprehension tracking.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Joseph has been on road patrol for over 7 years with the Sheriff’s Office, and has now been assigned to be Oakley’s sole handler. Deputies Joseph and Oakley will be on patrol in Darke County to detect felony illegal drugs that are being used or sold in Darke County.

Deputies Joseph and Oakley are the third K-9 team to be deployed by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the release said, with the other two being Deputy Colton Magel with K9 Bear and Deputy Tyler Young with K9 Annie.

K9 Annie and K9 Oakley are named in honor of Darke County’s famous resident, Annie Oakley, who was known for her sharpshooting skills.