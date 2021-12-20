GETTYSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder.

Around 4:20 pm on Sunday, December 19, deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s office, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue, and the Darke County Coroner’s Office responded to a reported shooting on W. Main Street in Gettysburg.

Deputies found that 29-year-old Layton White, from Indiana, had fought with a Dayton man. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that witnesses saw the man shoot White before immediately running away.

White died from his injuries on the scene.

Law enforcement agencies in the area joined the search for the suspect and his car, and a few minutes later, the suspect was apprehended by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Troy Police Department.

The suspect was charged with murder and booked into jail. This shooting remains under investigation.