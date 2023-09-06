DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after fleeing from Indiana police on Tuesday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to State Route 502 and Ohio-Indiana State Line Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, as a Union City Indiana police officer was chasing a gray Mini Cooper.

Deputies were able to get behind the vehicle as it pulled over. A 38-year-old man believed to be armed fled on foot into a cornfield near the intersection of Palestine-Union City Road and Wagner Road.

A 36-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was detained but later released. She was transported to the hospital after telling police she had consumed methamphetamine.

Police searched the vehicle and found a firearm as well as what they suspected was methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office deployed a drone in the area and while searching for the man, a citizen called saying a person was in his yard near the 7500 block of Fisher-Dangler Road. The drone was able to locate the man and guided police to a bean field where he was taken into custody.

The man was transported to the Darke County Jail where he is being held on charges of having weapons under disability, possession of a controlled substance and an unrelated arrest warrant. Additional charges are expected to be filed in Indiana where the pursuit began.