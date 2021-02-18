Darke County Sheriff reports issues with 911 system for some residents

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday some of its residents may not be able to reach 911 from their home phones.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by CenturyLink that some customers in the Versailles area may not be able to dial 911 from their landline and reach the Sheriff’s Office. The company said it currently has a technician working on the issue.

The Sheriff’s Office asks if you have an emergency and are unable to reach 911 from your landline phone, please use a cellphone, or call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-316-9000 to be directly connected to the Dispatch Center.

