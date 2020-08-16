Fatal accident overnight on Darke-Montgomery County Line Road

DARKKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of an fatal accident on Darke-Montgomery County Line Road late Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office said that no other vehicles were involved and that one person died in the accident. CareFlight was called initially but canceled shortly after.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.

