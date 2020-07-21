Darke County Sheriff investigating cause of Greenville Township crash

GREENVILLE TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and Greenville Township Fire and Rescue were sent to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SR 118 and Children’s Home-Bradford Road Tuesday morning.
The deputies determined that a 19-year-old driver in an SUV tried turning left from SR 118 to Children’s Home-Bradford Road and was hit by an oncoming sedan.
The 35-year-old driver of the sedan was taken to Wayne HealthCare and then later to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
