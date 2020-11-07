Darke County Sheriff investigating accident on US 127

GREENEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — The Dark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and Sebring Warner Road that resulted in the injury of a driver.

Authorities said that the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The initial investigation found that a 19-year-old driver failed to yield at a stop sign and drove in front of oncoming traffic. A pickup truck then struck the teenage drivers vehicle.

The 19-year-old was transported to Wayne Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries.

