DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A school district in Darke County released information about a reported school threat on Wednesday.

Police determined the reported threat to the middle school principal was deemed not credible.

A message was sent to parents, which 2 NEWS obtained. You can read a portion of the full statement below.

“Several students reported that a student made threats of potential violence against them and may have been in possession of weapons. The Administration and School Resource Officer quickly followed up on the concerns and investigated the situation. They were able to determine that the student did not have any weapons and that our students were not in any immediate danger,” the Arcanum-Butler Local School District said.

Arcanum-Butler wants everyone to know that safety is the district’s top priority for students and staff within the district.

“The student’s discipline will be handled according to our student code of conduct. The District will cooperate with the Arcanum Police Department with any continuing investigation. Parents of the students who reported the incident have been contacted and made aware of the situation.”

As of Thursday, the district is unaware of any possible criminal charges from Arcanum Police. The school day was not interrupted for students, the school district says.