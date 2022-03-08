VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in Darke County are still cleaning up Tuesday after a tornado touched down north of the Village of Versailles. The National Weather service confirmed an EF0 tornado traveled for nearly three miles through Wayne Township.

Jack Laux said he and his wife, Linda Laux, were first woken up by the sound of hail hitting his house.

“By the time I got out of bed, the whole house was just shaking like a vibrating chair,” Jack Laux said. “Right then I knew it was a tornado, but we couldn’t get downstairs in time, it had already been through.”

The tornado moved through the Laux’s property, completely taking one shed off it’s foundation and damaging other structures. It took down a large tree and broke garage doors. Their home only had minor damage.

“He worked for over a year renovating this farmhouse, just got here, moved in in April, and for him to have to deal with all this damage, it’s not good,” Linda Laux said.

The NWS confirmed the EF0 tornado traveled three miles east northeast around 4:20 a.m. Sunday with a wind speed up to 80 mph.

The storm caused damage to rooftops, houses and trees. Two barns were flattened and a car was moved from where it was originally parked, with a piece of plywood now stuck under the hood.

Village of Versailles Assistant Administrator Kyle Francis told 2 NEWS six of the village’s electric poles were taken down by the storm, causing a power outage.

Francis said the village was able to call in help from Piqua and Tipp City crews to start making repairs to the downed poles and lines and power was restored by 11:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Utility crews were still working on downed cable lines as of Tuesday afternoon.

Two days later, neighbors like Jack and Linda Laux are still cleaning up, saying it’ll take some time to put everything back together.

“Start the rebuild or replace part of it, get things as far back to normal as we can because who knows how long it’s going to take,” Linda Laux said.

“It’s all cosmetic, easy to fix,” Jack Laux said. “Well, I’m not going to say easy to fix, but it can be fixed, unfortunately our bodies cannot be fixed, so we’re here, that’s all that matters.”

The National Weather Service reported the storm mostly caused minor damage and there were no injuries.