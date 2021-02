DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County is experiencing a 911 outage Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it is working with CenturyLink to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

If you have an emergency, you are asked to call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office directly. The office can be reached at (937) 316-9000.

WDTN will update this story when the 911 line is back up and running.