BROWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A recycling facility south of Ansonia caught fire on Wednesday night.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the call for a fire at the ShurGreen Farms building on State Route 118 came in just before midnight on Wednesday.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm fire and multiple agencies responded including the Ansonia Fire Department, Union City Fire Department, Versailles Fire Department and more.

Crews were cleared from the scene sometime Thursday morning. The condition of the building is unknown at this time.

