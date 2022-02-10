DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A pursuit that started in Darke County ended in Miami County with the suspects fleeing on foot early Thursday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), at around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday deputies responded to 406 South Main St. in New Madison on reports of breaking and entering, however, Dispatch had been advised that the suspect vehicle had left the scene. Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle and a pursuit began.

The DCSO said the pursuit traveled through Darke County and ended in Miami County on State Route 721 and Arcanum Laura Road where the suspects fled on foot.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office then responded to the scene to assist.

Investigation revealed the vehicle the suspects were driving had been stolen out of Fairborn.

According to the DCSO, there was no breaking and entering, however, the suspects were in possession of a stone vehicle.

No suspects have been located at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.