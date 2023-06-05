DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Additional testimonies were heard Monday morning in the trial of a Darke County man accused of involvement in the homicide of a missing 30-year-old.

36-year-old Dean Baker of Greenville is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Corey Fleming.

Baker then allegedly disposed Fleming’s body in a shallow grave at a commercial poultry farm in Aug. 2022.

The court case had to be moved from Darke County to Clark County after the case was deemed unable to withstand fair trial because initial media posts involving the case went viral.

The first day on trial for Baker was last Wednesday. He is facing a three-count indictment: tampering with evidence, murder with a gun and abuse of a corpse. Baker has plead not guilty.