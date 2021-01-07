Darke County moves location of concealed handgun licensing operations

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office announced their plan to move the Concealed Handgun Licensing operations to a separate mobile office located on the Sheriff’s Office grounds.

The move will happen Thursday, Jan. 7, and the mobile office will be located in the parking lot of the Darke County Criminal Justice Center, between the main jail and investigations building.

The only services located in this building will be concealed handgun licensing and WebCheck for background checks and fingerprinting, which are by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment or to obtain more information, click here.