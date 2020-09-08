Darke County farmer is thankful for abundant rain Monday night

Standing water was seen in Jeff Wuebker’s soybean field Tuesday morning.

He is the manager at Wuebker Farms with corn and soybeans growing right now. Wuebker said 4.2 inches of rain was a blessing.

“I will still call the rain we had last night through this morning beneficial,” Wuebker said.

Rainfall was below normal during the summer months of June and July.

“We were really really dry up until last night,” Wuebker said.

A steady train of thunderstorms provided more than 5 inches across portions of Mercer, Darke, Shelby, Auglaize, and Logan County.

The Ohio State University Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for Shelby County, Matt Schmerge said there are no negative impacts from the rain so far. The only thing is muddy fields may slow down corn silage harvest.

Much of the corn has already reached maturity across Mercer, Darke, and Shelby County. The Ohio State University Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator for Mercer County, Sam Custer said the corn really needs water June and July because that is when the cob is set.

“I wish we would have gotten it a little sooner, maybe 2-3 weeks ago, Wuebker said, “but we’ll still take it. I’m very thankful for it.”

Overall Wuebker said anything that’s still green will see benefits from the rain Monday night.

“If we would have not had any rain and the 90-degree temperatures forecasted today and tomorrow it would have just made those beans continue to dry up,” Wuebker said.

Instead, the beans will be able to grow a little bit more before harvest in about three weeks.

“The beans would have been really really small if we wouldn’t have gotten any rain for the next two weeks,” Wuebker said.

Winter wheat will be planted in the soybean field next.

“The rain that we got last night was very beneficial to replenish out soil moisture,” Wuebker said.