DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Agricultural Society is looking to crack down on cats being left at the fairgrounds.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, an individual spoke to the Darke County Agricultural Society’s Board of Directors during a meeting about the dumping of cats at the harness horse barns.

The individual reportedly said that with help from the Darke County Humane Society, a Trap, Neuter and Release program had been successful in neutering all of the cats near the barns. However, new cats and kittens continue to be dropped off.

The Daily Advocate reported that the person told the board of a social media post going around saying people could drop unwanted cats off at the barn. Witnesses allegedly have even seen people drop off cats with others watching.

The board reportedly voted to purchase four video cameras to add to their surveillance system. The Daily Advocate said the cameras will be installed on the horse barns in hopes of capturing images of people dumping cats and their license plate numbers.

The board is set to meet again Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m.