GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Some significant changes are coming to the Darke County Fairgrounds.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, the Darke County Agricultural Society has come up with a building plan for the fairgrounds that includes three phases.

The first phase of the building plan is to build an open-sided steel multi-series show arena. The Daily Advocate reported that this building will be in the spot that was once the Dog House and dog show arena. The plan is to use the new arena for beef and dairy cattle as well as goats.

The second phase includes building a Community Education Center near Gate 1 or Gate 2. During the fair, the building will house the dog department and dog shows. The Daily Advocate said the building will have a meeting room, a kitchenette and a restroom.

Plans for the second phase are expected to be prepared in the next few weeks.

The third phase of the plan focuses on the demolition of the sheep and goat barns. A new barn and show arena will be built in place. Although the board does not know exactly what animals will be housed in the space, a variety of animals will occupy the new barn.

According to the Daily Advocate, visitors could see changes as soon as the 2023 fair.

The Fair Board is scheduled to meet again on March 1 at 7:30 p.m.