Darke County deputies sent to crash on State Route 571

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Dark County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the scene of a crash where both drivers were injured at the intersection of State Route 571 and Arnold Road Tuesday.

A man driving an SUV turned left onto SR 571 and was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the SUV was taken to Wayne Healthcare for his suspected injuries and the driver of the pickup was treated at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS