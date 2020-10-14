Darke County deputies sent to crash on State Route 571

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Dark County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the scene of a crash where both drivers were injured at the intersection of State Route 571 and Arnold Road Tuesday.

A man driving an SUV turned left onto SR 571 and was struck by a pickup truck. The driver of the SUV was taken to Wayne Healthcare for his suspected injuries and the driver of the pickup was treated at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.