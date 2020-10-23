Darke County crash traps woman in car

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was trapped in his vehicle after a crash on US-36 in Darke County Friday.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the 6400 block of US-36 around 11:30 a.m. Friday. When deputies arrived, they found an 72-year-old Greenville woman was trapped in her Ford Taurus after she crossed the center line of the road and stuck an oncoming Jeep driven by an 83-year-old Bradford man.

Greenville Township Fire and Rescue had to free the woman from her car. She was taken to Wayne Health Care with minor injuries. The man in the Jeep was treated and released at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue.



This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.