DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash in Darke County sent multiple people to the hospital on Friday.

Deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles. Authorities from multiple jurisdictions responded around 12 p.m. on Friday to the intersection of US Route 127 and US Route 36 West in Darke County.

The preliminary investigation of the crash showed that the driver of a gold Chrysler Town and Country was traveling northbound on Route 127 and was trying to make a left turn onto Route 36, a release says.

Upon trying to make the turn, police say the driver of the Chrysler Town and Country is said to have crashed into a Chrysler PT Cruiser headed southbound. When the crash happened, the Chrysler PT Cruiser is said to have went off the right side of the roadway and ended up stopping in a ditch.

The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was treated and released at the scene, but the driver of the Chrysler PT Cruiser plus two occupants were taken to Wayne HealthCare in unknown condition for evaluation.

The driver of the Chrysler Town and Country was cited for failing to yield when making a left turn.