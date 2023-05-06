DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been sent to the hospital after a crash in Darke County.

At the intersection of US Route 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road in Greenville, deputies with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office were called around 10:39 a.m. on Saturday. When police arrived at the intersection, they found a crash involving two vehicles, a release says.

A preliminary investigation from the sheriff’s office shows the driver of a black 2018 Nissan Rogue going eastbound on Children’s Home Bradford Road and had stopped at the stop sign at US Route 127. The driver of the Nissan is said to have failed to yield the right-of-way and traveled into the path of a driver headed northbound in a tan 2014 Honda CRV.

Both drivers were taken to Wayne Healthcare with minor injuries, law enforcement says.

The driver of the Nissan was cited for failure to yield right-of-way.