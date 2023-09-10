DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle collision resulted in injuries late Friday night.

On Sept. 8 around 10:49 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and Greenville personnel were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and U.S. 127 off-ramp. According to a release, authorities were sent to the scene in reference to a vehicular crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling on the northbound exit ramp of U.S. 127, when the driver allegedly failed to yield the right-of-way to the driver of a Ford Mustang traveling southeast on State Route 49.

After the collision, the Ford Ranger caught fire, but the driver was able to free themselves from the vehicle.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was transported to Wayne Healthcare to be treated for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford Mustang were taken to Miami Valley Hospital for “suspected serious injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.