Darke County crash leaves one dead

Darke County crash leaves one dead

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a crash just south of Versailles Wednesday night, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tells 2 NEWS it happened around 8 pm in the 9500 block of Jamison Road.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the crash, or if anyone else has been injured.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

