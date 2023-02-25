DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 20-year-old was sent to the hospital after reportedly crashing his all-utility vehicle overnight on Saturday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to the intersection of Hillgrove Fort Recovery Road and Denise Road in Fort Recovery around 1:41 a.m. Law enforcement were called to the intersection on the report of an ATV crash with someone reportedly injured.

The release says when crews got on scene at the intersection, they found a 20-year-old male was traveling southbound on Hillgrove Fort Recovery Road in a Polaris Rzr, according to the preliminary investigation.

Authorities believe the 20-year-old failed to “negotiate a curve” before losing control of the ATV and traveling off of the roadway. The driver is said to have crashed into a utility pole, where his vehicle turned over and then came to a stop.

Police say the driver was taken from the scene to Coldwater Hospital by crews sustained during the crash. After being taken to Coldwater Hospital, the 20-year-old was then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital in serious condition.

Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews with the Fort Recovery Fire Department and Union City Rescue responded to the scene of the crash.