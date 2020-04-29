Closings
There are currently 90 active closings. Click for more details.

Darke County Coroner says cause of motorcycle accident due to medical event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of John Fields, 63, at the scene of a reported motorcycle accident on April 25, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a call at 4:41 p.m. regarding what was thought to be a fatal motorcycle accident on Beamsville-Union City Road near Hillgrove-Fort Recovery.

Further investigation revealed that Fields was riding his motorcycle in the area when he stopped it and suffered some sort of medical event.

The coroner has ruled the death due to natural causes.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS