Darke County Coroner says cause of motorcycle accident due to medical event

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of John Fields, 63, at the scene of a reported motorcycle accident on April 25, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a call at 4:41 p.m. regarding what was thought to be a fatal motorcycle accident on Beamsville-Union City Road near Hillgrove-Fort Recovery.

Further investigation revealed that Fields was riding his motorcycle in the area when he stopped it and suffered some sort of medical event.

The coroner has ruled the death due to natural causes.