DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Board of Commissioners recently met to discuss the solar eclipse happening in 2024.

The total solar eclipse is expected to cover the sky in the Miami Valley including Darke County on Monday, April 8, 2024. When the eclipse appears in a 124-mile range in the Ohio sky, Darke County will get just a few minutes of absolute darkness.

Our partners at Greenville Daily Advocate say Commissioner Marshall Combs had met with other departments of the county about the upcoming event happening in just about a year. Next year, the event is described as “rare” and “spectacular,” plus could bring in anywhere from 2 to 3 times the normal population.

Combs says Darke County is already working on planning for the total eclipse.

“We began the planning for that because we expect quite a bit of people to come from all around the country to be a part of that, so we are trying to plan for the population to increase around that time,” Combs said.

In the upcoming future, a new Facebook page will provide updates for community members as officials work to determine the steps they will take to protect those within the community.

Darke County is currently expected to see the event on April 8, 2024, at 3 p.m., according to our partners.