Darke County church, volunteers return from delivering more than 1K cases of water in Texas

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Wes Lynch, pastor of Radiant Lighthouse Church in Darke County, is returning Thursday from a mission trip to Houston, Texas.

He and several volunteers loaded trucks and trailers with more than a thousand cases of water for those who had little to no clean drinking water after a historic winter storm in the Southwest.

“People do rally around in the Miami Valley,” said Lynch. “We really do care for one another and not just locally, but as a nation.

Lynch says while they were traveling they realized how dire the water situation was in Texas. At truck stops, there was no coffee or other liquids because of the boil water advisory.

When they arrived in the downtown area of Houston where they were going to deliver water, they said people ran to the trucks for water.

“It’s like liquid gold down there,” he said.

Although lynch and the other volunteers are returning to Ohio now, their minds are still on Texas. They say recovery is far from done.

“Their water lines have burst, so their apartments are flooded and housing has been turned upside down so its going to be a long time before they get to – if ever- normalcy” said Lynch,

People can still send cases of water through Amazon to the Children’s Activity Center at 5801 Edgemoor Dr. Houston, TX 77081.

“Anytime someone is faced with challenges, there is opportunity. So find the opportunity and be a blessing and a light today,” said Lynch.