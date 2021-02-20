Darke County church to help Texans struggling after winter storm

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Darke County church is helping people struggling after the winter storm in Texas.

Radiant Lighthouse church is partnering with Tribute Funeral Homes and Darke County United Way in collecting water to send to Texas.

You can help out by dropping off cases or gallons of water at the church on Sebring Warner Road or at the funeral home on North Broadway Street.

Items can be dropped off until 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22. Organizers are also accepting gas cards and monetary donations.

The supplies will be handed out in Texas next week in heavily impacted areas.

