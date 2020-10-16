Darke County Board of Elections says some mail-in ballots have improper return address

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A number of ballots sent to Darke County voters had a return address error, the Board of Elections announced Wednesday.

The return envelope for impacted voters has the address for Huron County Board of Elections instead of the Darke County Board of Elections. Less than 200 people received envelopes that were addressed incorrectly.

Arrangements have been made with the Huron County Board of Elections to securely transport the ballots back to Darke County.

Darke County Board of Elections Director Paul Schlecty said, “We certainly regret this error, but with the help of [the] Huron County Board of Elections we can make a commitment to every impacted Darke County voter that their ballot will be counted.”

The Darke County Board of Elections encourages any voter who may have received the incorrect return envelope to drop their absentee ballot off in-person instead of mailing it.

Voters who would like a corrected return envelope mailed to them can call the board office at (937)548-1835. Voters who’ve already mailed their ballots can also track them at VoteOhio.gov/Track to ensure it has been received.