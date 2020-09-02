Darke County bank robbery suspect sentenced

GREENVILLE, Ohio (The Daily Advocate) — The suspect in the August 18 robbery of the Farmers State Bank in New Madison appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court via video conference on Tuesday for a plea agreement and sentencing.

Bryan Adkins, 41, of Hollansburg, pleaded guilty to two separate, amended charges. The first case, a two-count indictment citing robbery and possession of methamphetamine, was amended to dismiss the possession of methamphetamine charge, while Adkins pleaded guilty to the robbery charge, a second-degree felony. The second case, dating back to April of this year, cites aggravated trafficking of drugs, a third-degree felony, for which Adkins also pleaded guilty.

Concerning his sentencing, many questions were raised about mandatory prison time. Darke County Common Pleas Court Judge Jonathan P. Hein explained to Adkins the Reagan Tokes Act, which became a law in December of 2019. This law allows sentencing to be imposed in a range of years, rather than a set prison term. In short, the law allows for up to 50 percent additional jail time to be added if poor behavior is reported in prison. It was designed to incentivize inmates to follow rules and practice good behavior.

Hein accepted the guilty pleas and reminded Adkins that he is unable to appeal a mutually recommended sentence, which directly relates to the plea agreement and discussion between the defense and prosecutor.

Adkins was sentenced in the first case, citing robbery, to a four-year prison term, with an additional two year tail. It is presumed that Adkins will be released at the end of the minimum four years, but the department of rehabilitation and corrections can seek to extend the sentence by an administrative hearing process if they are able to prove misconduct while in prison.

Adkins was sentenced in the second case, citing aggravated trafficking of drugs, to the mandatory two-year prison term. In total, Adkins faces a mandatory prison sentence of two years, with the four years being served concurrently with the mandatory time. After two years, Adkins is eligible to file for judicial release to seek help with his drug and alcohol problems.

Adkins will remain at the Darke County Jail until transferred to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.