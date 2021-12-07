DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County has appointed a new sheriff.

According to our partners at The Daily Advocate, the Darke County Republican Central Committee unanimously chose Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker.

Whittaker will fill the unexpired term of retiring Sheriff Toby Spencer. County Commissioners had already appointed Whittaker as interim sheriff.

“It is a privilege and an honor to be selected by the Republican Central Committee to serve the citizens of Darke County as their sheriff. I look forward to leading the men and women of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office in providing professional service with integrity to our county. I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support I have received and especially to retired Sheriff Spencer for his mentoring of me over the last 12 years as his chief deputy. I feel his strong leadership has prepared me for the future.” said Whittaker.

Whittaker has spent 26 years with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, including the past 12 years as chief deputy.