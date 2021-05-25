Darke County actor known for appearances on ‘The Office’ dies at 55

Mark York in a scene from the cult classic sitcom “The Office.” (Photo: NBC)

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) — A 55-year-old Darke County man known for appearing in the hit show “The Office” has died.

According to his obituary, Mark A. York died in the early morning of May 19, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief and unexpected illness.

Originally from Arcanum, Ohio, York spent many years living in California pursuing acting. He appeared in shows such as “The Office” as Billy Merchant and “CSI New York.”

York had been paraplegic since 1988. He graduated from Arcanum High School and was a triple major graduate from Anderson University.

He is survived by his brother, Brian York; mother, Becky York; father, Glenn York; additional brothers, Jeff and David; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends.

Funeral services and visitation were held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Spinal Cord Research Advancement at www.SCICure.org.

Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com. To plant memorial trees in memory, click here.