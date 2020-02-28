Live Now
Darke Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspect

Local News

Darke Co burglary suspect

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Darke County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to identify an aggravated burglary suspect.

On Friday, February 21 at 12 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 2500 block of Albright Road for reports of an unknown male entering the residence. Upon their arrival, they learned the suspect was confronted by the homeowner and a struggle ensued.

As the homeowner escaped, the suspect fled the residence.

The homeowner was taken by Arcanum Rescue to Wayne Healthcare and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At the time of the burglary, the suspect was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans. He is described as a white male in his 50s or 60s. He stands roughly 6’ tall with a medium build, and has gray hair, a gray mustache, and beard.

The suspect also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Darke County Crimestoppers at 937-547-1661.

