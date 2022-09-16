DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a retired K9 who served for seven years.

(Photo/Darke County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a Facebook post by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, retired K9 Deputy Eric has passed on.

Eric was certified in drug detection, tracking, article search and was a full-time patrol dog. The German shepherd served for seven years until his retirement in August 2021, which he spent in the home of his handler, Deputy Jay Pearson, and his family.

(Photo/Darke County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office thanked the Darke County Veterinary Service for their care and the Tribute Funeral Home’s Pet Memorial Service for their services.

“Our hearts and prayers are with Deputy Pearson and his family at this difficult time. We will always be grateful for his service,” said the post.