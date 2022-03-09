UNION CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on several charges related to a Child Pornography investigation.

According to a release by the Union City Ohio Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told officers that the man used Instagram to upload child pornography. Officers then obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home.

Officers found over 40 videos and several images of child pornography, the release said, as well as several items sent to forensics. Officers expect more images will be found on the devices.

“Our agency will continue to investigate these heinous crimes,” said Chief Mark Ater.

“We will do our part in preventing children from being sexually exploited,” Ater said. “We will also continue to work in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies to put individuals behind bars.”

The suspect faces a preliminary county of Obtaining Matter Harmful to Juveniles, a 2nd-degree felony. More charges will be presented to the Darke County Grand Jury.