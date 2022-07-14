VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Vandalia’s police chief said what happened to a Clearcreek Township police officer affects not just the Clearcreek Township Police Department, it sheds light on the challenges law enforcement face everywhere.

“It’s during these times when a critical incident occurs that it really causes us to pause and think the dangers of the job,” Vandalia Division of Police Chief Kurt Althouse said.

Officer Eric Ney is a 14-year veteran of the Clearcreek Township Police Department and Vandalia resident. He was shot during while responding to a domestic violence call Tuesday.

Althouse said he knows Ney personally.

“Eric is a family man,” Althouse said. “He’s, you know, he’s got a wife and several children. And he’s, he’s a very strong member of our Vandalia community, and I know he’s a dedicated officer.”

During a news conference Thursday, Clearcreek Township Chief John Terrill said this incident is not only impacting the department emotionally, it affects their ability to operate. The department has 18 members and now are down two officers.

“The sheriff’s department, Springboro picked up calls for us there for about 24 hours, helping us out, so we’re back to somewhat normal on that,” Terrill said. “The impact is devastating. We did lose a couple of officers a few years ago with an OVI crash and one died of a heart attack, so, you know, it weighs on us all the time.”

Althouse said when any officer is injured in the line of duty, it’s a reminder of the dangers law enforcement face every day when putting their lives on the line for their communities.

“Each and every officer dispatcher, employee of a department, we’re all humans, we all have emotions,” Althouse said. “We all have families that we go home to at the end of our shifts. So we feel the pain. We feel the emotional trauma that can go along with a physical injury.”

Althouse said Ney, his family and the Clearcreek department are in his department’s thoughts and prayers.

Terrill thanked the community for the outpouring of support Ney and his department are receiving.