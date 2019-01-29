Dangerous wind chills means potential cold weather injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - During this week's predicted polar vortex, a Miami Valley Hospital doctor said the group most at risk for hypothermia and frostbite are elderly and very young children, but that it is not safe for anyone to be outside for an extended period of time.

"The concern is that you get so cold that it starts to effect how your body functions normally," said Dr. Marlea Miano, an emergency room physician with Miami Valley Hospital. "It can really slow down your processes and make you ill."

She said the best advice is to stay inside in controlled temperatures.

But Wilbur Sharpe, a University of Dayton student, said that is not an option as he does not have a car and has to walk to class.

"I think I've dealt with temperatures like this maybe once before in my life," said Sharpe. "I'm going to bundle up, hats and gloves. Hopefully they'll cancel classes at UD."

Miano said there is no specific length of time it takes to get frostbite or hypothermia.

She said people vary in sensitivity to the cold, but if you feel pain, tingling or numbness, those are beginning signs of cold weather injury.

They typically see these injuries with the homeless population but also when people find themselves outside longer than they anticipated.

"People whose car breaks down on the side of the road, or they miss a bus then they didn't expect to be outside for very long, and maybe they didn't dress appropriately," said Miano.

Miano said matter how long you step outside for, wearing warm layers and covering exposed body parts like faces, heads and hands are key.

