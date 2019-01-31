Dangerous temps remain ahead of Thursday night snow
(WDTN) -- Bitter cold temperatures remain remain across the Miami Valley Thursday morning, with another round of snow expected Thursday night.
People are waking up to dangerously cold temperatures, with the wind chill making it feel more like 15 to 25 below zero. The wind chill knocked the temperature in Dayton to -36 Wednesday, which is the coldest wind chill recorded in the past 25 years.
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the wind won't be as strong Thursday, but the air temperature will be colder early on.
Temperatures will rise slightly throughout the day, pushing into the teens. There will be some sun, before clouds move back in ahead of snow by late Thursday evening.
Snow showers are expected staring around 9 p.m. Many areas of the Miami Valley could see 2 to 3 inches of snow, and some isolated areas will receive slightly higher amounts. This will affect the morning commute Friday.
Once snow moves out, there could be a period of freezing drizzle before the precipitatoin leaves the area.
This overnight snow could lead to more school closings and delays on Friday. Stay tuned to 2 NEWS and WDTN.com for the latest closing information.
By Friday afternoon, temperatures climb near 30 degrees. Saturday and Sunday temperatures continue to climb into the 40s and eventually the 50s. Rain chances return to the area Monday.
