Dangerous heat continues in the Miami Valley; chance of storms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dangerous heat and high humidity is continuing in the Miami Valley Wednesday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said you can expect highs in the low to mid 90s. It will feel even hotter, with high humidity. Our heat index will be in the upper 90s, close to 100 degrees.

We will see the slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm Wednesday. There is a better chance of a few scattered thunderstorms moving through overnight tonight. Thursday may end up being mostly dry, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm popping up.

The National Weather Service said that to stay safe in the heat you should stay hydrated, wear light clothing and limit direct sunlight. The agency also suggests people check on neighbors and the elderly and if you must work outdoors, do so early or late in the day.

Hot and humid weather to continue today. pic.twitter.com/u4yZl64Eo7 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 25, 2021

Multiple schools in the Miami Valley are releasing students early this week because of high temperatures and hot buildings. The districts include West Carrollton, Tipp City, Fairborn, Jefferson Township and Troy Schools.