CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Clayton has planned several events and programs for the community to have fun.

The city announced community programs for the rest of 2022, ranging from dance classes, festivals, movie nights and breakfast.

“Moving into the second half of 2022, the City of Clayton has some new and exciting community

outreach programs, mixed with some of our timeless classics,” the city said.

Below you can find a list of events starting from the end of July to all the way to December:

Northmont Dance Party : On July 28 at Meadowbrook at Clayton. Free dance class for adults 21 and over of favorite wedding line dances. Cash bar opens at 6 p.m., dance class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. RSVP optional at jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or 937-836-3500.

: On July 28 at Meadowbrook at Clayton. Free dance class for adults 21 and over of favorite wedding line dances. Cash bar opens at 6 p.m., dance class from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. RSVP optional at jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or 937-836-3500. Movie in the Park : “Sing 2” will be shown at dusk on August 19 at the Meadowbrook at Clayton located at 6001 Salem Avenue. The event is free to all community members.

: “Sing 2” will be shown at dusk on August 19 at the Meadowbrook at Clayton located at 6001 Salem Avenue. The event is free to all community members. Labor Day Fireworks and Festival : The event will be September 4 at Meadowbrook at Clayton. There will be free hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn. The festival starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

: The event will be September 4 at Meadowbrook at Clayton. There will be free hot dogs, cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn. The festival starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Government Academy : The six-week academy course will start September 14 and be held every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up by emailing jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or calling 937-836-3500.

: The six-week academy course will start September 14 and be held every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sign up by emailing jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or calling 937-836-3500. Fire, Police and Service Dept. Community Open House: The family fun event will be held October 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Clayton Government Center. There will be games, an obstacle course and hot dogs. For more information call 937-836-3500.

Sweep Clayton Clean : Residents can dispose of junk, storage, furniture, wood, tree limbs and yard debris at 200 Woolery Lane on October 15. Dumpsters will be available at 8 a.m. until they’re full, with the event ending at noon. Refrigerators with the freon drained can be dropped off.

: Residents can dispose of junk, storage, furniture, wood, tree limbs and yard debris at 200 Woolery Lane on October 15. Dumpsters will be available at 8 a.m. until they’re full, with the event ending at noon. Refrigerators with the freon drained can be dropped off. Senior Learn and Lunches : This monthly event will happen the Wednesday of each month, starting October 19 at Meadowbrook at Clayton from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. There will be a guest speaker and free lunch. Seniors and retirees can RSVP by emailing jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or calling 937-836-3500. October’s RSVP is due by October 12.

: This monthly event will happen the Wednesday of each month, starting October 19 at Meadowbrook at Clayton from 11 a.m. to 1 pm. There will be a guest speaker and free lunch. Seniors and retirees can RSVP by emailing jkuntz@clayton.oh.us or calling 937-836-3500. October’s RSVP is due by October 12. Costumes and Carvings : Kids grade K-8 can come for pumpkin carving at Meadowbrook at Clayton on October 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A costume contest will be held after.

: Kids grade K-8 can come for pumpkin carving at Meadowbrook at Clayton on October 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. A costume contest will be held after. Coffee with a Cop : The event will be at Boston Stoker on North Main Street sometime in October/November

: The event will be at Boston Stoker on North Main Street sometime in October/November Breakfast with Santa: Tickets will go on sale November 14 for the event on December 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Meadowbrook at Clayton. Tickets will be at the Clayton Government Center. Seating is assigned so inform staff who you want to sit with when purchasing tickets.

For more information on events happening in Clayton, click here.