DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Yellow Cab Tavern is hosting a unique New Year’s Eve celebration this year.

The tavern posted on Facebook that this Friday, December 31, it will be hosting a silent disco and ball drop. Doors open at 8 pm and the party begins at 8:30.

Dayton’s Silent Disco will be providing the music while the tavern will provide a complimentary midnight bubbly toast for the ball drop. The tavern said that The Pizza Bandit food truck will also be available through 11 pm to serve hungry guests.

Tickets cost $10 if you buy them ahead of time, and $15 at the door. To purchase your tickets online, click here.