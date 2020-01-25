Damp and chilly with rain/snow showers today

Throughout the day expect periods of rain or snow showers. As temperatures drop this evening precipitation will change over to all snow. Areas mainly north of I-70 are looking at around one inch of snow, while areas south can expect less than an inch.
TODAY: Breezy & chilly with periods of rain and snow showers. High 37
TONIGHT: Evening snow showers. Cloudy. Low 31
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. High 38
Over the next several days there will be more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40.
