Damp and chilly with rain/snow showers today

Throughout the day expect periods of rain or snow showers. As temperatures drop this evening precipitation will change over to all snow. Areas mainly north of I-70 are looking at around one inch of snow, while areas south can expect less than an inch.

TODAY: Breezy & chilly with periods of rain and snow showers. High 37

Seasonable weather to head to the slopes today. Snow showers will move in this evening.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers. Cloudy. Low 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. High 38

Over the next several days there will be more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

