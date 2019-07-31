Damaged phone lines affecting Centerville PD non-emergency line

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police say a phone line has been damaged in their area, affecting service for their non-emergency line.
If you have an emergency, the department says you should continue to call 911 and a Centerville dispatcher will take your call.
Non-emergency calls are being routed through the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
In Centerville, use 937-433-7661 for non-emergency calls. West Carrollton callers should continue using 937-859-3688.
Crews are working to restore regular phone service as soon as possible.
