Damaged phone lines affecting Centerville PD non-emergency line

2 people are involved in a shooting at a Family Dollar on N. James H. McGee Blvd.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police say a phone line has been damaged in their area, affecting service for their non-emergency line.

If you have an emergency, the department says you should continue to call 911 and a Centerville dispatcher will take your call.

Non-emergency calls are being routed through the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

In Centerville, use 937-433-7661 for non-emergency calls. West Carrollton callers should continue using 937-859-3688.

Crews are working to restore regular phone service as soon as possible.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.