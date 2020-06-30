DAI to reopen July, cancels all signature events for the year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Art Institute (DAI) announced it will reopen to members on Friday, July 10 and to the general public on Friday, July 17.

The museum said it will reopen with limited hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Due to the uncertainty presented by COVID-19 the museum has decided to cancel all three of its 2020 Signature Events – the Art Ball, Bourbon and Bubbles and Oktoberfest.

“The decision to cancel our Signature Events, especially Oktoberfest, was a tremendously difficult one to make,” said DAI Director and CEO Michael Roediger. “Not only do they bring together so many people from throughout the region, but they are also our biggest fundraisers and contribute significant income to our operating budget each year.”

The DAI is asking those who purchased Bourbon and Bubbles tickets to consider donating the value of the tickets to the museum. According to the museum the financial impact of COVID-19 on it is expected to exceed $1 million.

Ticket holders who would like to receive a refund should send requests via email to GSD_Requests@daytonart.org.

For more information about museum policies and procedures, visit daytonartinstitute.org/visit.