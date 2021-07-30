DAI expands hours to include Thursday

Dayton Art Institute

Dayton Art Institute reopening to the public this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute said Friday it is adding Thursday hours after community requests.

Beginning August 5, the Dayton Art Institute will expand its hours to include Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The museum is also open on Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sundays, noon–5 p.m.

“The community has asked us for additional weekday hours, as well as evening hours, and today I’m pleased to announce that we will now be open on Thursdays,” DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger said. “This provides guests with more opportunities to enjoy our current Special Exhibition, Changing Times: Art of the 1960s, as well as new Focus Exhibitions and our recently reopened Lange Family Experiencenter.”

The DAI will open two new Focus Exhibitions in conjunction with the expanded hours: Photography through Time, on view July 30–October 24, and Spotlight on Africa: Gifts from Dianne Komminsk, on view August 7–November 4.

