DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual “Dad and Me” photo contest has returned, offering young people the opportunity to win a free trip to the National Museum of the United States Air Force with their family.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood are inviting Ohio youth to submit videos for the annual contest, describing how important their dads or father figures are in their lives.

Winners will get to spend a day with their families at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton.

Ohioans who are 18 or younger who are eligible for the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program are eligible to submit a video and application form through the Commission`s website here.

Those who submit the selected video entries will receive free admission to the museum on June 10.

This includes admittance to interactive flight simulators, a movie ride, a virtual reality simulator and a giant screen movie for themselves and up to three other family members for a total of four people.

For a complete list of rules and conditions, click here.