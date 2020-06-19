Live Now
DAAF makes $4,000 donation to the Dayton Foodbank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Arab American Forum (DAAF) donated $4,000 to the Dayton Foodbank as part of its Community Impact Grant.

The DAAF created the grant after it canceled its 2020 Hafla event because of coronavirus concerns. Members noticed how much the Foodbank stepped up during the pandemic on top of the already high demand.

“It makes us feel wonderful. Our community has had a lot of hard times since 2019,” said Lamees Mubaslat, DAAF President. “We’re all in this together and we want to do something to show that we’re part of this community, and we care about it.”

The DAAF raised the money through a Facebook fundraising campaign and the organization contributed $2,000 itself.

