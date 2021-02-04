D is for Diversity; Kettering family collecting diverse children’s books to donate

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After seeing the protests against racial injustice this summer, Adrian Handwork decided to have the conversation with her daughters, Aria (4) and Ava (3) using children’s books.

She sought out diverse picture books to help explain what makes everyone different and how there is beauty in diversity. So far, it’s been a success.

“They love when the girls have curly hair…and they love the different looking people,” said Handwork. “They ask questions about ‘Why do they look like this? What are they doing?'”

They also do different crafts and activities to learn about diversity.

“I just think its so important that we start in our homes, so we teach our kids and they can go out into the world and they can spread that love and inclusivity for everyone,” said Handwork.

Now they’re hoping to share this experience with the community. So she and the girls have started a diversity book drive. Using her Instagram and blog, she’s created an Amazon wishlist of books that feature diverse characters. They’re asking for people to donate these books so that they can give them to the local children’s hospital and schools.

Already, they’ve collected more than 70 books to donate.

“All kinds of skin tones backgrounds cultures so every child can be seen and feel like they’re valued and loved,” said Handwork.

For more information on supporting the Diversity Book Drive, click here.

To learn more about the diversity crafts and activities, click here.