Cyclist hit on SR-4, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is in the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 4 Tuesday morning.

Police said Tuesday a man was riding on the shoulder in the northbound lanes of SR-4 when he swerved into traffic and was hit by a van. The cyclist was thrown from his bicycle into the path of another car.

The unidentified man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the northbound lanes at Troy Street to investigate the crash. The lanes were closed for about 30 minutes.

#TRAFFICALERT – Northbound Route 4 is closed at Troy Street for an accident investigation.

Please avoid the area at this time.

We expect the closure to last for the next hour or so.

We appreciate your patience. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2020