Cyclist hit on SR-4, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
8-4 Cyclist HIt on RT4

Dayton Police investigate after a bicyclist was hit on SR-4 Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One man is in the hospital Tuesday after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 4 Tuesday morning.

Police said Tuesday a man was riding on the shoulder in the northbound lanes of SR-4 when he swerved into traffic and was hit by a van. The cyclist was thrown from his bicycle into the path of another car.

The unidentified man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the northbound lanes at Troy Street to investigate the crash. The lanes were closed for about 30 minutes.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS