WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the cyclist who died after he was hit by a car Monday evening.

According to police, 70-year-old David Landsaw of Germantown was riding his bike in a southbound lane near the intersection of Franklin-Madison and Chamberlain Road around 6:30 Monday night.

As traffic was going around the cyclist, Landsaw, not knowing he was being passed, made a left turn to go into a driveway. He was then struck by a passing vehicle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Landsaw was not wearing any safety equipment at the time.

Police were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian strike, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Landsaw died and his body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy was ran Tuesday morning.